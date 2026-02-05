48-year-old hacked to death in Colombo 13

48-year-old hacked to death in Colombo 13

February 5, 2026   10:43 am

An individual has been hacked to death down Sri Kathiresan Street within the Aduruppu Street Police Division, Colombo.

The deceased has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of the Aduruppu Street area, police said. 

Police launched an investigation based on information that an injured person has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the attack had occurred yesterday (04) following an argument between the deceased and another individual.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Aduruppu Street Police have launched further investigations to arrest the suspect.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)