48-year-old hacked to death in Colombo 13

An individual has been hacked to death down Sri Kathiresan Street within the Aduruppu Street Police Division, Colombo.

The deceased has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of the Aduruppu Street area, police said.

Police launched an investigation based on information that an injured person has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Investigations have revealed that the attack had occurred yesterday (04) following an argument between the deceased and another individual.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Aduruppu Street Police have launched further investigations to arrest the suspect.