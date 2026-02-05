Indian HC denies alleged attack on Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian Coast Guard on Jan. 29

The High Commission of India in Colombo has denied the alleged attack on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen by the Indian Coast Guard on January 29, based on information it has gathered in relation to the incident.

Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission said it had noticed media reports pertaining to the alleged assault on Sri Lankan fishermen at sea on January 29, 2026.

The High Commission goes on to say that after gathering information it can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel.

India has consistently maintained that a humanitarian approach should be adopted to fishermen’s livelihood concerns and that the use of force should not be resorted to under any circumstances, the Indian High Commission added.

It also noted that the High Commission is in touch with the Government of Sri Lanka on these matters.

A group of fishermen alleged that on January 29, 12 Sri Lankans aboard two fishing vessels that had set out from the Wellamankaraya Fishery Harbour in Wennappuwa were assaulted by Indian Coast Guard personnel while they were within Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary.

The fishermen stated that the attack took place while they were returning to Sri Lanka after engaging in fishing activities in international waters.

In addition, the President of the All-Island Multi-Day Boat Owners’ Association, Tyrone Mendis stated that the government must conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

He alleged that three fishing vessels were attacked, two of them within Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, claiming that Indian Coast Guard personnel crossed Sri Lanka’s maritime boundary to carry out the assault.