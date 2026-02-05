President to attend AI Impact Summit in India later this month

President to attend AI Impact Summit in India later this month

February 5, 2026   11:17 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in Delhi later this month.

The India AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026.

The summit is touted as the largest of the four global AI summits hosted to date, reflecting the growing international momentum around responsible, inclusive and impact-driven Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking during an event, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India, Mahishini Colonné confirmed that President Dissanayake will join global leaders in attending the summit in the Indian capital.

The High Commissioner noted the participation of the President underscores the commitment of Sri Lanka to digital transformation, innovation and collaboration with India and the wider global community in emerging technology.

As Sri Lanka celebrates its 78th Independence Day, High Commissioner Mahishini Colonné aslo noted that Sri Lanka is proud to take the forward march along with India and friends in the spirit of friendship, mutual respect and shared interests.

Meanwhile, the exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, brought from Gujarat, India commenced this morning at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo.

 

