Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lankas first female Auditor General

February 5, 2026   11:31 am

The newly appointed Auditor General of Sri Lanka, Samudika Jayaratne has officially assumed duties as the 42nd Auditor General of Sri Lanka at the National Audit Office today (05).

The appointment marks a historic milestone, as she becomes the first woman to hold the post.

On Tuesday (03), the Constitutional Council (CC) unanimously approved the appointment of Senior Deputy Auditor General L.S.I. Jayaratne to the position of Auditor General.

The decision was taken when the Constitutional Council convened at the Parliament Complex chaired by the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The position of Auditor General has remained vacant since April 8, 2025 following the retirement of former Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne.

Subsequently, a senior officer of the Auditor General’s Department, Dharmapala Gammanpila, was appointed to the post on an acting basis; however, his term concluded on 5 December 2025.

Although the President had previously submitted several nominations for the post, those recommendations were rejected by the Constitutional Council. The President later forwarded new nominations, leading to the decision to appoint Samudika Jayaratne as the Auditor General.

