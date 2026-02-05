9,000 Sri Lankans receiving treatment at 41 STD/AIDS clinics - Health Minister

A total of 41 clinics are being conducted across Sri Lanka at present under the National STD/AIDS Control Programme, the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The Health Minister revealed this in Parliament today (05) in response to a question raised by Parliamentarian S.M. Marikkar.

Minister Jayatissa further revealed that 4,771 HIV/AIDS patients, 1,469 Syphilis patients, and 2,891 Herpes patients are currently receiving treatment at these clinics.

Meanwhile, he also noted that at present there are 36,421 pills used to prevent HIV/AIDS in stock, which is sufficient to meet demand for the next four months.