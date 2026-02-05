Mattala Airport sees record passenger traffic in 2025

February 5, 2026   12:47 pm

The Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has handled the highest number of passengers in its history during the year 2025, according to the Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka Private Ltd.

The Mattala Airport handled a total of 140,614 passengers last year, which is the largest passenger movement recorded within a year since the airport’s opening in 2013.

During 2025, the airport also successfully handled 703 international flights.
Over the past three years, there has been a continuous growth in passenger handling at the airport.

Previously, due to wildlife-related issues around the Mattala International Airport, airlines were hesitant to operate flights for safety reasons. However, as a result of positive measures taken recently to address these issues, an increase in aircraft arrivals has been observed in 2025.

