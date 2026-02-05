Mattala Airport sees record passenger traffic in 2025

The Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport has handled the highest number of passengers in its history during the year 2025, according to the Airport & Aviation Services Sri Lanka Private Ltd.

The Mattala Airport handled a total of 140,614 passengers last year, which is the largest passenger movement recorded within a year since the airport’s opening in 2013.

During 2025, the airport also successfully handled 703 international flights.

Over the past three years, there has been a continuous growth in passenger handling at the airport.

Previously, due to wildlife-related issues around the Mattala International Airport, airlines were hesitant to operate flights for safety reasons. However, as a result of positive measures taken recently to address these issues, an increase in aircraft arrivals has been observed in 2025.