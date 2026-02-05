Sri Lanka-World Bank review on-going development projects

Sri Lanka-World Bank review on-going development projects

February 5, 2026   01:14 pm

The Executive Director of the World Bank, Parameswaran Iyer and Sri Lankan officials have reviewed ongoing World Bank-supported initiatives, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Parameswaran Iyer is on an official visit to Sri Lanka to strengthen development cooperation and support the country’s economic growth efforts.

Iyer, who represents Sri Lanka and several regional countries on the World Bank’s Executive Board, met with the Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma. He was accompanied by World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, David Sislen.

During discussions, Iyer highlighted priority sectors for job creation and growth, including infrastructure, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and value-added manufacturing. Secretary Dr. Suriyapperuma has emphasized the need to attract investment, promote inclusive growth, and strengthen cooperation in key development sectors.

The visit also provided an opportunity to review ongoing World Bank-supported initiatives and explore ways to further align them with Sri Lanka’s national development objectives, according to the Finance Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය