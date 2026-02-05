Sri Lanka-World Bank review on-going development projects

The Executive Director of the World Bank, Parameswaran Iyer and Sri Lankan officials have reviewed ongoing World Bank-supported initiatives, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Parameswaran Iyer is on an official visit to Sri Lanka to strengthen development cooperation and support the country’s economic growth efforts.

Iyer, who represents Sri Lanka and several regional countries on the World Bank’s Executive Board, met with the Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma. He was accompanied by World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, David Sislen.

During discussions, Iyer highlighted priority sectors for job creation and growth, including infrastructure, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and value-added manufacturing. Secretary Dr. Suriyapperuma has emphasized the need to attract investment, promote inclusive growth, and strengthen cooperation in key development sectors.

The visit also provided an opportunity to review ongoing World Bank-supported initiatives and explore ways to further align them with Sri Lanka’s national development objectives, according to the Finance Ministry.