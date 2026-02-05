Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has urged the government to establish an institution named the Muthurajawela Development Authority to protect the Muthurajawela wetlands.

Speaking at a discussion held today (05) at the Archbishop’s House, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith stated that the natural drainage system of the Gampaha District has been formed through the Muthurajawela wetlands. He warned that if unauthorized constructions continue in the area, there is a risk of severe flooding occurring again in the Gampaha District in future.

A discussion on the increasing unauthorized constructions taking place within the Muthurajawela wetland zone and on measures to protect the area was held this morning at the Archbishop’s House.

The discussion was held under the patronage of Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, with the participation of the Gampaha District Coordinating Committee Chairman, Deputy Minister Mahinda Jayasinghe, along with several government officials.