A group of teachers and non-academic staff members of national schools across the country staged a protest today (05) near the main entrance of the Presidential Secretariat.

Protesters stated that the privilege allowing staff who have completed three years of service in national schools to enroll their children in the same schools was suspended from 2025 without any valid reason.

Protesters further noted that despite meetings and inquiries with relevant authorities, including Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, no solution has been provided.

Accordingly, the national school teachers and non-academic staff members are demanding a resolution to their concerns.

Teachers and non-academic staff have reportedly participated in the protest along with their children.