Leaked call exposes plans of criminal gangs operating from overseas

February 5, 2026   02:01 pm

Police have launched an investigation after an audio recording surfaced on social media, capturing a group phone conversation between four prominent underworld figures currently residing overseas discussing their future plans, criminal activities and drug trafficking.

The 22-minute conversation reportedly involved criminals Russel Smith, French Ruban, England’s Kudu Lal and ‘Welle Saranga’ exchanging ideas and strategies.

During the phone call, Russel Smith allegedly made a threatening statement about mobilizing local accomplices to target citizens of the United Arab Emirates arriving in Sri Lanka, due to the treatment of ‘Welle Saranga’ by Dubai authorities.

