Devotees flock to Gangaramaya to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics

Hundreds of devotees have been flocking to Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya since this morning (05) to pay homage to the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India’s Gujarat state.

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics commenced this morning.

The exposition will be held at the Gangaramaya Temple for seven days till February 11.

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, India have never previously been taken outside India.

The excavation was conducted around a stupa within a Buddhist monastic complex.

Two relic caskets were unearthed at the site and the Sacred Relics of the Lord Buddha were found within one of them. An inscription discovered inside the reliquary, which reads “the place where the relics of the Buddha endowed with the Ten Powers are enshrined,” stands as the strongest evidence affirming the sanctity of these sacred relics.

Following discussions held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, an agreement was reached to transport the sacred relics to Sri Lanka.

The Indian aircraft carrying the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 1:00 p.m. yesterday.

Following religious observances conducted after placing the Relics on a special platform, they were transported in a special motorcade to the Gangaramaya Temple.

Subsequently, amidst blessings from the Maha Sangha, the Sacred Relics were placed on a special platform at the temple and opened for public veneration.

Marking the commencement of the veneration of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, the first floral offering was made last afternoon (04) by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, from this morning the general public was able to venerate the sacred relics in person at the historic Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple.

During the exposition, special security arrangements and traffic management plans are in place at Gangaramaya Temple and its surroundings, according to Police Media Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police F.U. Wootler.

Accordingly, police urged the public to adhere to a set of guidelines to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful worship experience for all devotees.

As the exposition will remain open 24 hours, devotees have been requested to fully cooperate with security measures implemented by Sri Lanka Police. With a large number of local and foreign devotees expected, the public has also been advised to remain vigilant against theft and safeguard wallets, jewellery, and other personal belongings.

The use of mobile phones within the Sacred Chamber is strictly prohibited. Devotees are also advised not to bring helmets, jackets, large bags, or other unnecessary personal items into the temple premises.

Meanwhile, vehicles should be parked only in designated parking areas, police noted. Motorists are requested to comply with traffic regulations, drive responsibly, and seek assistance from police officers when required.

According to police, several roads will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic during the exposition period.

Special parking arrangements have been made, including free and paid parking facilities.

Meanwhile, a special shuttle bus service has been arranged for devotees visiting the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, for the exposition of the sacred bodily relics.

Furthermore, for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple for the exposition, the Railway Department has arranged for special train services starting today.

These special trains will operate until February 10, running from Avissawella, Rambukkana, and Aluthgama to Colombo Fort.