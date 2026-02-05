Energy Minister reiterates pledge to slash electricity tariffs by 30% within three years

Electricity tariffs will be reduced by 30% within the next three years, in line with the government’s promise, Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody stated in Parliament today (05).

Speaking in Parliament, the Energy Minister stated that the average cost of generating a unit of electricity has already been brought down from Rs. 37 to Rs. 29.

He emphasized that a reduction in electricity bills is only possible through lowering the cost of electricity generation.

“The electricity bill cannot be slashed without reducing the cost of generating an electricity unit. What is currently being done is purchasing electricity at a higher cost and selling it at a lower price,” he said.

Minister Jayakody noted that when the government assumed office, the cost of purchasing and generating electricity stood at Rs. 37 per unit, and that this figure has now been reduced by 22% to Rs. 29.

He further stated that the government’s plan is to reduce the cost per unit to Rs. 25, and that by achieving this target, the authorities will fulfil their commitment to reduce electricity bills by 30% within three years as promised.