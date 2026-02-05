President to launch compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy tomorrow

The inauguration of a programme to construct new houses for families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged by Cyclone Ditwah in the Kandy District, along with the distribution of compensation and the launch of several development projects, will be held tomorrow (06) in Kandy under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.



Accordingly, a ceremony to award compensation to individuals engaged in various industries in the Kundasale, Medadumbara, Pathadumbara and Panwila Divisional Secretariat Divisions affected by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as to families whose houses were completely or partially damaged, will take place at the Kundasale Central Provincial Council Auditorium at 9.00 a.m. tomorrow.



Individuals whose factories or machinery were damaged by the cyclone will receive Rs. 200,000 each as compensation to help restart their businesses.



This financial assistance will be provided to all registered businesses, irrespective of whether they are small, medium or large-scale enterprises, in accordance with the instructions of the President.



Additionally, the first installment of the Rs. 5 million compensation package allocated to families in the Kandy District whose houses were destroyed will be disbursed tomorrow. Cheques worth Rs. 2 million each will be issued as the initial payment.



This scheme applies to individuals constructing houses on their own land as well as on land provided by the government.



The land allocation and compensation programme for the resettlement of families whose houses were destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah, along with those identified as being at high risk of landslides, will be held tomorrow (06) at the Niyangoda School Playground under the patronage of the President.



Compensation will also be granted to provide immediate relief to families whose houses were partially damaged.



The President is also scheduled to participate in the inauguration of the construction of a new house under the housing development programme.

Meanwhile, construction of the Mahaiyawa Tunnel on the Kandy–Jaffna main road (A9) is scheduled to commence tomorrow morning under the patronage of President Dissanayake.



Furthermore, the long-delayed construction of the Gatambe flyover, which had been suspended for an extended period, is also set to resume tomorrow under the patronage of the President, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.