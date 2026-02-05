New Auditor General takes oath of secrecy before Speaker

The newly appointed Auditor General of Sri Lanka, Samudika Jayarathna, has taken the oath of secrecy before the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, in Parliament today (05).

In accordance with Section 9 of the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018, she took the oath of secrecy in her capacity as the Auditor General of the National Audit Office and Chairperson of the Audit Service Commission.

Jayarathna was appointed as the 42nd Auditor General of the country, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

A group of officials, including the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, were also present at the occasion.