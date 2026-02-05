New Auditor General takes oath of secrecy before Speaker

New Auditor General takes oath of secrecy before Speaker

February 5, 2026   04:02 pm

The newly appointed Auditor General of Sri Lanka, Samudika Jayarathna, has taken the oath of secrecy before the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, in Parliament today (05).

In accordance with Section 9 of the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018, she took the oath of secrecy in her capacity as the Auditor General of the National Audit Office and Chairperson of the Audit Service Commission.

Jayarathna was appointed as the 42nd Auditor General of the country, becoming the first woman to hold this position.

A group of officials, including the Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, were also present at the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය