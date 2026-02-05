Seven-year-old dies after cement plaster falls from apartment building in Modara

Seven-year-old dies after cement plaster falls from apartment building in Modara

February 5, 2026   04:48 pm

A seven-year-old child has died after a section of cement plaster from the outer wall of an apartment complex fell on his head in the Madampitiya area of Modara in Colombo.

The incident had occurred while the child was playing near the apartment complex, when a section of cement plaster had suddenly fallen on the child’s head.

The child sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries today (05), police said.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Randiya Uyana, Modara, Colombo 15.

Residents allege that officials from the Urban Development Authority (UDA) had on several occasions warned about the risk of cement plaster peeling off and falling from the outer walls of the apartment complex. 

However, they claim that the failure to take necessary preventive measures led to the fatal incident.

Modara Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development made a statement in Parliament today (05), stating that construction of the relevant apartment building had commenced in 2014.

