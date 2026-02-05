CID reveals new details on female lawyer arrested over Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court of several key facts uncovered in connection with Attorney-at-law Thamara Kumari Abeyratne, who has been arrested and detained on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

These details were presented when the case against the suspect was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama.

Investigating officers informed the court that a Honda Vezel vehicle, worth approximately Rs. 25 million, which was taken into police custody at the time of her arrest, was registered under another individual’s name, but it actually belong to the female lawyer.

Although the vehicle is registered under the name of Wilfred Dissanayake, based on statements made by him, it has been revealed that the suspect female lawyer had purchased the vehicle using her own funds.

CID officials further stated that investigations are currently underway to determine how the suspect acquired the money used to purchase the vehicle, while probes are also being conducted into financial transactions and funds circulated through her bank accounts.

The court was also informed that the suspect is being detained and questioned under detention orders obtained under provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Moreover, the CID officers stated that the female lawyer is suspected of aiding and abetting the shooter involved in the murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Investigations have revealed that the female lawyer had allegedly provided two black ties, a sticker bearing the logo used on lawyers’ vehicles, a Penal Code, a Code of Criminal Procedure book, as well as photographs required to prepare a lawyer’s identity card.