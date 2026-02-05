Gujarat Governor meets PM Harini to discuss Sacred Devnimori Relics exposition

The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, together with the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghvi, have met Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya today (05) at the Parliamentary Complex to discuss arrangements related to the exposition of the Sacred Devnimori Sarvagna Relics of Lord Buddha.

The Sacred Relics have been brought to Sri Lanka under the patronage of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India.

The sacred bodily relics of Lord Buddha were discovered during archaeological excavations carried out in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These sacred relics had never previously been taken outside India. However, following discussions held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, a rare opportunity has now been provided for the people of Sri Lanka to venerate the sacred relics.

The Sarvagna Relics Veneration is being held for seven days, from February 05 to February 11, at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo. Discussions during the meeting focused on the arrangements related to this event, the statement said.

Following the floral tribute offered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on February 04, marking the official commencement of the veneration of the Sarvagna Relics, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya also participated in the occasion.

The discussion was attended by Samar Nanda, Joint Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Culture; Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, Acting High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka; Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation; along with several others, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.