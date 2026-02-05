Digambaram claims estate workers facing obstacles to receive daily wage hike

February 5, 2026   07:35 pm

SJB Parliamentarian Palani Digambaram has raised concerns that plantation workers may not receive the recently announced daily wage increase of Rs. 400. 

He stated that plantation companies are now demanding that workers collect 25 kilograms of tea leaves per day in order to qualify for the increment of their daily wage, up from the previous requirement of 20 kilograms.

Speaking at a media briefing today, Digambaram noted, “Regarding the salary of estate workers, the government has stated that Rs. 400 will be added to their daily wage, to be paid on the 10th of this month.” 

“However, following the request for a salary increase, companies are now asking those who previously brought 20kg to bring 25kg. Plantation work is being halted according to the Estate Managers’ directives. Today, seven workers were suspended from working on an estate in Maskeliya. How will they sustain themselves if they are not allowed to work?”, Digambaram questioned.

Therefore, he urged the government to discuss with the plantation companies immediately to find a resolution. 

“Otherwise, do not get angry if we unite the trade unions and initiate protests. Strikes will commence, as there is nothing else, we can do. During our tenure, companies did not behave in this manner. Despite substantial profits, company owners continue to make false claims. If there were no profit, they could relinquish ownership. Their sole focus is profit,” he added.

