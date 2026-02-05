As part of ongoing reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah, India has dispatched a consignment of 10 Bailey Bridges to Sri Lanka to support the restoration of critical connectivity infrastructure in affected areas.

The shipment arrived in Colombo from Visakhapatnam onboard INS Gharial, and the Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey, formally handed over the consignment to Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, at a ceremony held on February 05.

The 10 additional Bailey Bridges have been supplied as part of India’s grant assistance of USD 5 million for post-Cyclone Ditwah reconstruction, further strengthening critical connectivity infrastructure in affected areas.

This consignment will be followed shortly by another shipment carrying the remaining components. The supply of Bailey Bridges forms part of the comprehensive Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Package of USD 450 million announced by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

The newly supplied Bailey Bridges will be installed at various locations across the country. Technical assessments for their installation are currently being carried out by Indian Army engineers in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and the Road Development Authority (RDA).

India had earlier supplied four Bailey Bridges to Sri Lanka, of which two were installed in the Kilinochchi District and two on the Kandy-Ragala Road. These bridges have played a crucial role in restoring connectivity, particularly in difficult and hilly terrain, significantly improving access for local communities and enabling the resumption of essential services, livelihoods, and economic activity.

Furthermore, India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s recovery, resilience, and long-term connectivity through timely, targeted, and people-centric assistance.