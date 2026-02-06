Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

February 6, 2026   06:32 am

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura district. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. 

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Northern and North western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

