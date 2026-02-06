Special traffic plan in Colombo during 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches

A special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament, which will be held from February 07 to March 08, 2026.

Matches scheduled to be take place in Sri Lanka will be hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Maligawatte, and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium, Kurunduwatte, with Colombo serving as the central host city, according to the Police Media Division.

As a large number of local and foreign spectators are expected to attend these matches, the Colombo Traffic Division has formulated a special traffic management plan to be implemented on match days, as outlined below.

Traffic Plan for Matches at R. Premadasa Stadium

Traffic restrictions will be imposed as necessary on the following roads:

* Entry towards Babapulle from the junction of Vinson Perera Mawatha (Grandpass Road) via Britto Babapulle Bridge Road

* Entry towards the stadium from the vicinity of Babapulle Bridge

* Entry towards the stadium from Sebastian Ela Road via Melwatte Bridge

* Entry towards the stadium from the junction of Adi 100 Para and Temple Road

* Entry towards the stadium from the side road near Maligawatte Lane (Stadium Road)

* Entry towards the stadium from the junction of Saddharma Mawatha and Temple Road (Khettarama Road)

Special Matches and Transport Arrangements

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, India vs Pakistan, and Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe matches will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium on 08, 15, and 19 February 2026, respectively.

On these dates:

* A special traffic plan will be enforced.

* Dedicated shuttle transport services will be operated.

* Parking facilities have been arranged at:

* R. Premadasa Stadium Car Park

* Mati Park Car Park – Grandpass Police Division

* Shuttle services will operate from:

* Old MOD Car Park

* Port City Car Park

Parking for Other Match Days

For matches scheduled on 11, 13, 21, 25, and 27 February 2026, parking will be permitted at designated areas around the stadium, as per usual arrangements.

Additional parking facilities have been provided at:

* Grandpass Mati Park Car Park

* Sathosa Car Park

* Sebastian Ela Car Park

* Kovila Road

* Apple Watta

* Both sides of Adi 100 Para

Traffic Plan for Matches at SSC Stadium

Traffic movement will be restricted on 07, 09, 10, 14, and 18 February 2026, on the following routes:

* Entry into Maitland Place from the Government Administration Junctionr

* Maitland Place from the Vidya Mawatha Junction

* Vidya Mawatha from the Wijerama Junction

Designated Parking Areas for SSC Stadium Matches

* SSC Stadium Car Park

* SSC Sports Club Car Park

* Colombo Municipal Council Car Park – Nidahas Mawatha

* Sri Lanka Foundation Mawatha Car Park

* CR & FC Car Park

* Old McDonald’s Car Park – Ministry of Sports

* Rupavahini Corporation Car Park

* BMICH Car Park

Security Arrangements

The Police Media Division stated that 1,500 police officers and 600 traffic police officers have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of both local and foreign spectators attending the T20 World Cup matches, the statement said.

Important Notices to the Public

* Spectators are strictly prohibited from bringing the following items into the stadium:

* Large bags

* Glass bottles

* Drone equipment

* Sharp objects or knives

* Drugs and alcoholic beverages

Additionally, Intelligence Officers and police officers in civilian attire will be deployed within and around the stadium premises to enhance public safety.