Police enhance security measures for 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches

Sri Lanka Police has announced that a total of 1,500 police officers and 600 traffic police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of both local and foreign spectators attending the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament.

The police have also urged the public to pay close attention to the following guidelines.

Accordingly, spectators are prohibited from bringing large travel bags, glass bottles, drones, sharp objects, narcotics, and alcoholic beverages into the stadium premises.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Police stated that officers in civilian attire, along with intelligence officers, have been deployed to ensure public safety.

The T20 World Cup cricket matches are scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8, 2026, in Sri Lanka. Matches will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Maligawatte, and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium, Kurunduwatte, with Colombo serving as the central host city.