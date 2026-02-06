Police enhance security measures for 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches

Police enhance security measures for 2026 ICC T20 World Cup matches

February 6, 2026   09:01 am

Sri Lanka Police has announced that a total of 1,500 police officers and 600 traffic police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of both local and foreign spectators attending the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Cricket Tournament.

The police have also urged the public to pay close attention to the following guidelines. 

Accordingly, spectators are prohibited from bringing large travel bags, glass bottles, drones, sharp objects, narcotics, and alcoholic beverages into the stadium premises.

Furthermore, Sri Lanka Police stated that officers in civilian attire, along with intelligence officers, have been deployed to ensure public safety.

The T20 World Cup cricket matches are scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8, 2026, in Sri Lanka. Matches will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Maligawatte, and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium, Kurunduwatte, with Colombo serving as the central host city.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)