President to launch compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy today

The programme to commence the construction of new houses for individuals whose homes were fully or partially damaged by Cyclone Ditwah in the Kandy District, along with the awarding of compensation and the launch of several development projects, is scheduled to take place in Kandy today (06) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Accordingly, the awarding of compensation to industrialists in the Kundasale, Medadumbara, Pathadumbara, and Panwila Divisional Secretariat areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as to families whose homes were fully or partially damaged, will be held at 9.00 a.m. today at the Central Provincial Council Auditorium in Kundasale, under the patronage of the President.

At the event, a compensation payment of Rs. 200,000 will be granted to individuals whose business premises or machinery were damaged as a result of the disaster, with the objective of supporting the resumption of their business activities. In accordance with the President’s instructions, this financial assistance will be provided to all registered businesses, regardless of whether they are small-, medium-, or large-scale enterprises, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

In addition, cheque payments amounting to Rs. 2 million each will be issued as the first installment of the Rs. 5 million allocated for the construction of new houses for individuals whose homes were completely destroyed in the Kandy District. This assistance will be extended to those constructing houses on privately owned land, rebuilding on existing plots, as well as beneficiaries who have been allocated state land for housing construction.

Furthermore, the allocation of land and the awarding of compensation for the resettlement of families whose homes were completely destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah in the Kandy District, along with families identified as being at high risk due to landslides, will take place this afternoon (06) at the Niyangoda School playground, under the patronage of the President.

Compensation payments will also be provided to families whose houses were partially damaged, with the aim of offering immediate financial relief, the PMD said.

The President is also scheduled to participate in a ceremony marking the commencement of the housing construction programme, including the laying of the foundation stone for a new house.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Mahaiyawa Underpass Bridge on the Kandy–Jaffna Road (A-009) is scheduled to commence today (06) under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Additionally, the resumption of construction work on the Gatambe Flyover, which had previously been suspended, will also take place today under the President’s patronage.