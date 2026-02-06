SC rules Parliamentary Pensions Repeal Bill can be passed with simple majority
February 6, 2026 09:57 am
The Supreme Court has determined that no provision in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution, and that it can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority, Speaker of the House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne stated.
Announcing the Supreme Court’s decision, he added that the bill had been reviewed in accordance with Article 121(1) of the Constitution and was found to be fully consistent with constitutional provisions.