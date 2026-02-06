SC rules Parliamentary Pensions Repeal Bill can be passed with simple majority

SC rules Parliamentary Pensions Repeal Bill can be passed with simple majority

February 6, 2026   09:57 am

The Supreme Court has determined that no provision in the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is inconsistent with the Constitution, and that it can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority, Speaker of the House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne stated.

Announcing the Supreme Court’s decision, he added that the bill had been reviewed in accordance with Article 121(1) of the Constitution and was found to be fully consistent with constitutional provisions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)