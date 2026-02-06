An allocation of Rs. 1,925,010,000.00 has been made from the President’s Fund to provide a Rs. 10,000 allowance for schoolchildren in all districts affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD), the necessary provisions have now been forwarded to Divisional Secretariats through the respective District Secretariats.

The government has introduced a financial assistance programme aimed at supporting the continued education of students in the affected areas, under which a total of Rs. 25,000 in relief payments will be provided per student. Of this amount, Rs. 15,000 will be allocated from the General Treasury, while the remaining Rs. 10,000 will be disbursed through the President’s Fund.

The PMD further noted that the Rs. 10,000 allowance from the President’s Fund has already been fully paid to schoolchildren in the districts of Ampara, Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Mannar, and Vavuniya.

Arrangements are also underway to provide the relevant financial grant to schoolchildren in other affected districts in the near future.