Govt ready to commence paddy purchases in upcoming season  Dy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation, Aravinda Senarath, informed Parliament today (06) that the government has completed all necessary arrangements to commence the purchasing of paddy.

He stated that paddy warehouses in most districts have already been opened, and future operations have been planned in accordance with the expected harvest volumes.

The Deputy Minister further noted that the process of systematically converting paddy stocks purchased during the previous season into rice and releasing them to the market has already commenced.

“As of today, we have opened paddy warehouses in most districts and planned our operations according to the incoming harvest volumes. Additionally, we have initiated a programme to systematically convert the paddy purchased in the previous season into rice and release it to the market. The paddy purchasing processes have commenced, and the necessary storage facilities have been prepared; therefore, we do not anticipate any issues moving forward,” he added.