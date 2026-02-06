Govt ready to commence paddy purchases in upcoming season  Dy Minister

Govt ready to commence paddy purchases in upcoming season  Dy Minister

February 6, 2026   11:05 am

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Irrigation, Aravinda Senarath, informed Parliament today (06) that the government has completed all necessary arrangements to commence the purchasing of paddy.

He stated that paddy warehouses in most districts have already been opened, and future operations have been planned in accordance with the expected harvest volumes.

The Deputy Minister further noted that the process of systematically converting paddy stocks purchased during the previous season into rice and releasing them to the market has already commenced.

“As of today, we have opened paddy warehouses in most districts and planned our operations according to the incoming harvest volumes. Additionally, we have initiated a programme to systematically convert the paddy purchased in the previous season into rice and release it to the market. The paddy purchasing processes have commenced, and the necessary storage facilities have been prepared; therefore, we do not anticipate any issues moving forward,” he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)