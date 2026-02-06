The Colombo District Court today (06) ordered that the delivery of the verdict on the case filed by Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara be postponed until February 17.

Jayasekara’s petition seeks an order directing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to allow him to function as the General Secretary of the party without any hindrance.

Although the order was scheduled to be delivered today, the District Court announced that the pronouncement would be deferred to February 17.

The plaintiff, Dayasiri Jayasekara, in his petition has stated that the District Court had previously issued orders recognizing him as the General Secretary of the SLFP.

In his current petition, he has requested the court to issue the necessary directives to ensure he can carry out the duties of that office without interference, in accordance with the prior court ruling.