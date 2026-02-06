Woman arrested with Hashish and Kush worth over Rs. 15 mln

A woman was arrested by the Western Province North Crime Division during an operation carried out in the Nirmala Mawatha area of Boralesgamuwa.

The suspect was taken into custody during a raid conducted yesterday (05) by a police team while she was temporarily staying at a housing complex in the area.

During the operation, officers recovered 17 kilograms of Hashish and 400 grams of Kush cannabis from the residence. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth over Rs. 15 million.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Boralesgamuwa.

Further investigations have revealed that the woman is also wanted in connection with four pending warrants.

The Western Province North Crime Division is continuing its investigations into the incident.