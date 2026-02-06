Woman arrested with Hashish and Kush worth over Rs. 15 mln

Woman arrested with Hashish and Kush worth over Rs. 15 mln

February 6, 2026   11:32 am

A woman was arrested by the Western Province North Crime Division during an operation carried out in the Nirmala Mawatha area of Boralesgamuwa.

The suspect was taken into custody during a raid conducted yesterday (05) by a police team while she was temporarily staying at a housing complex in the area.

During the operation, officers recovered 17 kilograms of Hashish and 400 grams of Kush cannabis from the residence. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth over Rs. 15 million.

The arrested individual has been identified as a 31-year-old resident of Boralesgamuwa.

Further investigations have revealed that the woman is also wanted in connection with four pending warrants.

The Western Province North Crime Division is continuing its investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)