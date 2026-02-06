Seven school students hospitalized following violent clash in Beruwala

February 6, 2026   12:46 pm

Seven students were admitted to Kalutara Teaching Hospital after sustaining injuries in a violent clash between students from two schools in the Beruwala area.

Police reported that the incident had occurred yesterday (05) following a heated argument between two groups of students from Walatara Maha Vidyalaya and Aluthgama Padhagoda Maha Vidyalaya, both within the Beruwala Educational Zone.

According to the police, a teacher from Walatara Maha Vidyalaya lodged a complaint stating that her students, who were attending a seminar at Aluthgama Padagoda Maha Vidyalaya, were targeted in the attack.

Investigations have revealed that several other individuals from the area were also allegedly involved in the incident.

One of the injured students is scheduled to undergo surgery following head injuries sustained during the clash, police added.

Aluthgama Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

