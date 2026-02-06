SLTB creates history with appointment of 20 female bus conductors

February 6, 2026   01:52 pm

In a historic first, a total of twenty newly-recruited female bus conductors have officially received their letters of appointment from the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).  

The appointment ceremony was held today (6) at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Mass Media Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Member of Parliament Samanmalee Gunasinghe, and SLTB Chairman, Sajeewa Kanakarathna. 

A new uniform was also introduced for the newly appointed female bus conductors.

