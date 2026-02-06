2025 O/L tuition classes prohibited from midnight on Feb 11

The Department of Examinations has announced that the conducting of tuition classes and other activities targeting students facing the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination will be prohibited from midnight on 11 February (Wednesday) until the conclusion of the examination.

Issuing a statement, the department stated that all arrangements have been finalised to conduct the examination from 17 February to 26 February at 3,545 examination centres island-wide.

Accordingly, the Department of Examinations emphasised that tuition classes, seminars, workshops, and all other examination-related activities will be prohibited from 11 February until the conclusion of the examination.