2025 O/L tuition classes prohibited from midnight on Feb 11

February 6, 2026   02:19 pm

The Department of Examinations has announced that the conducting of tuition classes and other activities targeting students facing the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination will be prohibited from midnight on 11 February (Wednesday) until the conclusion of the examination.

Issuing a statement, the department stated that all arrangements have been finalised to conduct the examination from 17 February to 26 February at 3,545 examination centres island-wide.

Accordingly, the Department of Examinations emphasised that tuition classes, seminars, workshops, and all other examination-related activities will be prohibited from 11 February until the conclusion of the examination.

