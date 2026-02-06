The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated that Sri Lanka’s foreign policy is firmly anchored in economic diplomacy, with a strong focus on trade, investment, tourism promotion, and innovation.

Addressing the COYLE Diplomats’ Evening 2026 on Thursday (05), the Minister emphasised that Sri Lanka’s diplomatic missions overseas are actively engaged in promoting exports, attracting foreign direct investment, supporting tourism, and facilitating technology and knowledge transfer.

He noted that diplomacy and enterprise must work hand in hand to unlock new opportunities and gain access to global markets.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s strategic advantages, the Minister pointed out that the country’s location at the crossroads of major international shipping routes positions it as a natural hub for trade, logistics, and connectivity in the Indian Ocean region.

He further stated that Sri Lanka’s skilled workforce, improving infrastructure, and expanding digital capabilities offer strong potential for partnerships in key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, ICT, agriculture, tourism, and logistics.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving the ease of doing business, and strengthening investor confidence.

He noted that the Government continues to work closely with international partners and multilateral institutions to ensure macroeconomic stability and long-term economic resilience.