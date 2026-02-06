Sri Lankas foreign policy firmly anchored in economic diplomacy  FM

Sri Lankas foreign policy firmly anchored in economic diplomacy  FM

February 6, 2026   03:37 pm

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism stated that Sri Lanka’s foreign policy is firmly anchored in economic diplomacy, with a strong focus on trade, investment, tourism promotion, and innovation.

Addressing the COYLE Diplomats’ Evening 2026 on Thursday (05), the Minister emphasised that Sri Lanka’s diplomatic missions overseas are actively engaged in promoting exports, attracting foreign direct investment, supporting tourism, and facilitating technology and knowledge transfer. 

He noted that diplomacy and enterprise must work hand in hand to unlock new opportunities and gain access to global markets.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s strategic advantages, the Minister pointed out that the country’s location at the crossroads of major international shipping routes positions it as a natural hub for trade, logistics, and connectivity in the Indian Ocean region. 

He further stated that Sri Lanka’s skilled workforce, improving infrastructure, and expanding digital capabilities offer strong potential for partnerships in key sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, ICT, agriculture, tourism, and logistics.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, improving the ease of doing business, and strengthening investor confidence. 

He noted that the Government continues to work closely with international partners and multilateral institutions to ensure macroeconomic stability and long-term economic resilience.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)