Ex-Sooriyakanda OIC, constable arrested for killing of Sambar deer

The former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and a Police Constable attached to the Sooriyakanda Police station have been arrested by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in connection with the alleged killing of a Sambar deer, police said.

It is reported that the arrests were made for violating the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (07), while the CCIB is conducting further investigations into the incident.