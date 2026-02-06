President Anura Kumara launches Mahaiyawa underpass project

President Anura Kumara launches Mahaiyawa underpass project

February 6, 2026   04:00 pm

The construction of the Mahaiyawa Underpass Bridge on the Kandy–Jaffna Road (A-009), a key entry point to Kandy City, commenced this morning (06) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The project is being implemented by the Road Development Authority (RDA) at an estimated cost of Rs. 699.6 million and is scheduled to be completed within 273 days from today.

During the event, the President inspected the engineering plans for the underpass and engaged in discussions with project officials. He also held cordial conversations with members of the public who had gathered at the site.

