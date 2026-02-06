The resumption of construction on the Gatambe Flyover in Kandy, which had been halted for several years, commenced this afternoon (06) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The project, which commenced in 2021 with financial assistance from a loan provided by the Hungarian government, carries an estimated cost of Rs. 14.37 billion.

However, amid the recent economic crisis, the Hungarian loan was suspended, leading to a halt in construction activities.

Accordingly, construction has now resumed using local funds amounting to Rs. 12.27 billion, with the project scheduled for completion within 22 months.

The flyover will be constructed along William Gopallawa Mawatha, beginning from the right bank of the Mahaweli River on Gannoruwa Road, extending above the Gatambe Junction and crossing the railway line.

The flyover will extend over a length of 374 metres and will comprise double lanes up to the railway line.

The intermediate flyover being constructed from the Peradeniya side will connect to the main flyover above the railway line and will link the main flyover to William Gopallawa Mawatha as a three-lane bridge.

Upon completion, the flyover is expected to alleviate traffic congestion by enabling vehicles traveling from Kandy to Peradeniya along William Gopallawa Mawatha to travel the route without being delayed at the railway crossing.

The double-lane section of the main flyover will have a width of 9.4 metres, while the three-lane section will measure 12.9 metres in width.