Chamithri Rambukwella, the eldest daughter of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, has been granted bail after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

She was ordered released on two personal bails of Rs. 5 million each, said Ada Derana reporter.

The order was delivered by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama inside his official chambers after considering facts from both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

Officials of the Bribery Commission, while making submissions before the court, stated that the suspect was arrested and produced for allegedly aiding and abetting the laundering of money illegally acquired by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Attorneys representing the suspect requested the court to release their client on bail.

Having considered the submissions, the Magistrate observed that although the prosecution alleged the suspect had aided and abetted money laundering, no evidence confirming these claims had been presented to the court.

Accordingly, the Magistrate ordered the release of the suspect on bail. The case has been scheduled to be called again on February 10.

The Bribery Commission had arrested the suspect today on allegations of aiding and abetting the laundering of funds illicitly acquired by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.