Sri Lankan govt. to pursue reparations for colonial-era losses

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath says that the process of pursuing compensation for colonial-era losses and seek the return of looted cultural treasures is currently underway.

He said Sri Lanka also intended to seek compensation for damage to property, theft and loss of life linked to the colonial period.

Addressing a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament today (06), he said that both the Portuguese and Dutch governments have accepted requests from Sri Lanka for the restitution of cultural artefacts looted from the country during colonial rule.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that some of these artifacts have already been returned, while the remaining are expected to be handed over in due course.

Minister Herath further added that the government plans to pursue additional reparations through economic channels in the future, underscoring the importance of addressing colonial-era grievances.

His comments came in response to the opposition leader urging Sri Lanka to follow the African nations pressing former colonial powers for reparations.

Responding to the Opposition Leader’s query, Minister Vijitha Herath said:

“In 2005, the then-government planned a commemorative event marking 500 years since the Portuguese colonization of Sri Lanka. The proposal, made by the Portuguese Ambassador, was accepted by then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. However, as the Minister of Cultural Affairs at the time, I denied the proposal and instead demanded reparations for looted artifacts, lives lost, and confiscated properties.”

“The Portuguese government accepted these requests, and similarly, the Netherlands has agreed to return the looted artifacts. Some of these artifacts have already been returned in two separate occasions, and the remaining are expected to be repatriated in due course,” he said.