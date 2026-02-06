A meeting has been held in New Delhi between the General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Tilvin Silva, accompanied by a delegation from Sri Lanka, and Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar.

Discussions had focused on further strengthening bilateral ties, exploring growth opportunities, and advancing social welfare initiatives.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed support for Sri Lanka, highlighting the assistance during the recent economic crisis and in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

Furthermore, Minister Jaishankar also emphasized that India will continue to remain a trusted and reliable partner for Sri Lanka.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Minister of External Affairs of India, S. Jaishankar said:

“A warm interaction with Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) General Secretary Tilvin Silva and his delegation from Sri Lanka. Discussed further strengthening our deep bonds. Spoke about growth opportunities and social welfare initiatives.

India has stood by Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and recently, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

India will always remain a true and trusted partner for Sri Lanka.”