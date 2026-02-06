Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency

Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency

February 6, 2026   06:49 pm

The extension of the State of Public Emergency has been approved by Parliament, with 106 members voting in favor and 2 voting against, a short while ago. 

A vote on the extension was requested by opposition Member of the Parliament (MP) Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam.

Accordingly, 106 votes were cast in favour of the motion, while MPs Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam and Selvam Adaikalanathan voted against it.

Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramanayake announced that the resolution under Subject No. 80 of the Public Safety Ordinance was passed with a majority of 104 votes.

Meanwhile, the resolutions under the Essential Public Services Act were passed unanimously.

 

