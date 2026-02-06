No new laws on seine nets, only enforcing existing regulations  Fisheries DG

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has stated that no new laws have been enacted regarding the use of seine nets, and that only existing legislations are being enforced.

Director General Susantha Kahawatta made the statement in response to protests in certain areas opposing the use of tractors and winch machines for fishing.

According to the Madel (Beach Seine) Fishing Regulations 1984, the seine fishing industry is a traditional occupation that must be carried out manually, without mechanical assistance.

Of the 827 active seine nets operating across the country, the majority, particularly in the Southern Province continue to engage in this traditional industry using human labor, free from any issues, the Director General noted.

He also emphasized that the use of winch machines and tractors has led to environmental and social problems. Excessively long nets and heavy gear have damaged the seabed, destroying coral reefs and fish breeding grounds, the Department pointed out.

Heavy machinery along coastal areas has contributed to coastal erosion and the destruction of coastal ecosystems. Furthermore, the encroachment of large sea areas beyond legal limits has hindered smaller fishing boats and other fishers from carrying out their livelihoods.

The Fisheries Director General highlighted that operations claiming to use modern technology are, illegal and environmentally destructive, posing a threat not only to the traditional fishing industry but also to marine resources.

The Department has urged all seine net operators to continue their work within the legal framework, ensuring that their activities do not harm other fishers or the environment.