Speaker requested to amend standing orders to prevent verbal harassment of women MPs

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has submitted a request yesterday (05) to the Speaker of Parliament, requesting amendments to the Standing Orders of Parliament in order to prevent conduct or statements by Members of Parliament that result in women Parliamentarians being subjected to verbal harassment or insults within the parliamentary chamber.

The Tenth Parliament is distinguished as the parliament which has witnessed the highest number of elected women representatives, the statement said.

As the elected representatives of the people in a country that practices representative democracy, they discharge their duties both within and outside the Chamber. Although the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has carried out symbolic programmes such as the annual “Orange Day,” as part of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” it has been observed that these initiatives have not been meaningfully reflected in the actual conduct within the parliamentary chamber.

This observation is noted in the request submitted with the signatures of the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, along with other members of the Caucus.

In particular, the Caucus emphasizes that a trend of verbal harassment, specifically targeting women Members of Parliament, has been observed over the recent past.

It stresses that such conduct is not merely an issue affecting individuals, but constitutes a challenge to the sovereignty of the people, the right of women to freely express their views, and their right to participate in politics, the statement said.

Furthermore, it is stated that this situation also sets a negative precedent for the active participation of women in politics within society at large.

Accordingly, the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus proposes that the behaviour or speech of parliamentarians, both male and female, which results in verbal harassment or insults targeting women Members, must be curtailed.

The proposal further notes that this can be implemented through the section pertaining to “Discipline in Parliament” under the Standing Orders, the statement added.

Therefore, taking the above matters into consideration, the Caucus requests the Hon. Speaker to amend the Standing Orders by introducing a new Standing Order, so that appropriate action may be taken in this regard.

Several members representing the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus were present on this occasion.