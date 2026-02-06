Bus driver arrested for cannabis use after high-speed collision in Kalutara

Two buses that allegedly travelled at high speed while racing have reportedly collided at the Wettumakada Junction within the Kalutara South Police Division.

Following the accident, police referred one of the bus drivers to the Judicial Medical Officer at the Kalutara Teaching Hospital due to suspicions regarding his conduct.

Medical examinations subsequently revealed that the driver is an addict of the narcotic substance, cannabis.

The driver was arrested by the Kalutara South Police.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old resident of the Galle area, police said.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (07).