Bus driver arrested for cannabis use after high-speed collision in Kalutara

Bus driver arrested for cannabis use after high-speed collision in Kalutara

February 6, 2026   08:59 pm

Two buses that allegedly travelled at high speed while racing have reportedly collided at the Wettumakada Junction within the Kalutara South Police Division.

Following the accident, police referred one of the bus drivers to the Judicial Medical Officer at the Kalutara Teaching Hospital due to suspicions regarding his conduct.

Medical examinations subsequently revealed that the driver is an addict of the narcotic substance, cannabis.

The driver was arrested by the Kalutara South Police.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 42-year-old resident of the Galle area, police said. 

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (07).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Devotees flock to Gangaramaya Temple to pay homage to sacred Devnimori relics (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

Unauthorized constructions threaten Muthurajawela wetlands: Cardinal urges immediate action (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm