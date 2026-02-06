Edu. Ministry calls applications from graduates for teaching vacancies in schools

Edu. Ministry calls applications from graduates for teaching vacancies in schools

February 6, 2026   09:59 pm

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education has issued a notification calling applications from graduates for teaching vacancies in Sinhala, Tamil, and English medium schools across the island.

According to Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2474/18 dated 2 February 2026, graduates currently serving in the public service as of 10 February 2023, who are not more than 45 years old and have completed their degree qualifications, are eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2474/19, also dated 2 February 2026, outlines eligibility for graduates under the following categories:

  • Graduates not engaged in public service who are under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023 and have completed their degree qualifications.
  • Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, who have completed their degree qualifications, were appointed to the public service after 10 February 2023, and are currently serving.
  • Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, who completed their degree qualifications, were engaged in public service as of 10 February 2023 but have since resigned with formal approval.
  • Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, currently holding a public service position, who have obtained their degree qualification after 10 February 2023.

The Ministry emphasized that applicants who previously applied through Gazette Notification No. 2317, published on 27 January 2023, do not need to reapply if they are already engaged in public service. However, applicants who need to update their telephone number, National Identity Card number, or mailing address may submit their requests to the Examinations Department for amendments and download the revised application form.

For further inquiries, the Ministry has provided contact numbers: (Sinhala - 0112-784819/ 0112-785634/ Hotline 1988) - (Tamil - 0112-785634), (English - 0112-785258/ 0112-784819/ 0112-787399) - (on working days from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)