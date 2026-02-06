Edu. Ministry calls applications from graduates for teaching vacancies in schools

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education has issued a notification calling applications from graduates for teaching vacancies in Sinhala, Tamil, and English medium schools across the island.

According to Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2474/18 dated 2 February 2026, graduates currently serving in the public service as of 10 February 2023, who are not more than 45 years old and have completed their degree qualifications, are eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2474/19, also dated 2 February 2026, outlines eligibility for graduates under the following categories:

Graduates not engaged in public service who are under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023 and have completed their degree qualifications.

Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, who have completed their degree qualifications, were appointed to the public service after 10 February 2023, and are currently serving.

Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, who completed their degree qualifications, were engaged in public service as of 10 February 2023 but have since resigned with formal approval.

Officers under 40 years of age as of 10 February 2023, currently holding a public service position, who have obtained their degree qualification after 10 February 2023.

The Ministry emphasized that applicants who previously applied through Gazette Notification No. 2317, published on 27 January 2023, do not need to reapply if they are already engaged in public service. However, applicants who need to update their telephone number, National Identity Card number, or mailing address may submit their requests to the Examinations Department for amendments and download the revised application form.

For further inquiries, the Ministry has provided contact numbers: (Sinhala - 0112-784819/ 0112-785634/ Hotline 1988) - (Tamil - 0112-785634), (English - 0112-785258/ 0112-784819/ 0112-787399) - (on working days from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.).