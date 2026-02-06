Special traffic plan implemented at Green Path in Colombo

February 6, 2026   10:21 pm

A special traffic management plan has been announced by the police with effect from tonight (06) in the Green Path premises along Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, within the Cinnamon Gardens Police Division.

The traffic plan has been implemented to manage traffic due to an exhibition to be held in the area, police said. 

The special traffic management plan will be in operation from 10:00 p.m today until 4:00 a.m on 09 February, 2026. 

Accordingly, motorists will be allowed to enter and exit Colombo along Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha from the Library Roundabout to Horton Roundabout (parallel to Viharamahadevi Park) using only a single lane, with traffic cones placed to guide the traffic flow, the police said.

