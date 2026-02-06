President assures extension of emergency law solely to accelerate reconstruction

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that the extension of the emergency law is aimed solely at speeding up the reconstruction process and will not be used as a tool for repression.

The President made these remarks today (06) at the Niyangoda School playground, during an event organized under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ program to provide land and financial assistance for the reconstruction of homes and resettlement of families severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

Speaking further, President Dissanayake said:

“The Cyclone Ditwah caused significant damage to both our people and the economy. In such a large-scale disaster, ordinary laws are not sufficient to facilitate the rebuilding process, special legislation is necessary.

“The Constitution grants the necessary powers to enact special laws, and the Public Security Ordinance provides the framework to introduce such laws. In situations like this, laws with special administrative powers are required. That is why we invoked the emergency law.”

However, unlike in the past when emergency laws were often used to suppress trade unions or restrict the media, we are not using it for such purposes. The law will remain in effect only until the essential reconstruction tasks are completed,” the President added.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured that the emergency law would not be used as a tool for oppression.

He stated that its extension was intended to accelerate procurement, land allocation, and reconstruction processes, as well as to provide necessary protection for government officials, and emphasized that the areas severely affected by the Cyclone Ditwah would receive the legal protection needed for rapid rebuilding.