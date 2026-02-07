Fishermen continue Satyagraha for third day over seine fishing ban

Fishermen continue Satyagraha for third day over seine fishing ban

February 7, 2026   10:19 am

The Satyagraha campaign launched by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities continued for the third consecutive day today.

The protest was initiated on February 5 in front of the Presidential Secretariat by seine fishermen representing several coastal areas, including Mullaitivu and Kokilai.

Although a discussion was held with the Director General to the President, D. Gamage, regarding their concerns, the talks concluded without a resolution.

As a result, the protesters visited the Archbishop’s House in Colombo yesterday (6) to meet with His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and to present their grievances.

A subsequent meeting held last afternoon with the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries and the Director General was also reported to have been unsuccessful.

In response to the issue, the Ministry of Fisheries stated that significant environmental damage has been caused by certain individuals operating in violation of the Seine Fishing Regulations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)