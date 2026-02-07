Fishermen continue Satyagraha for third day over seine fishing ban

The Satyagraha campaign launched by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for Madel (seine nets) fishing activities continued for the third consecutive day today.

The protest was initiated on February 5 in front of the Presidential Secretariat by seine fishermen representing several coastal areas, including Mullaitivu and Kokilai.

Although a discussion was held with the Director General to the President, D. Gamage, regarding their concerns, the talks concluded without a resolution.

As a result, the protesters visited the Archbishop’s House in Colombo yesterday (6) to meet with His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and to present their grievances.

A subsequent meeting held last afternoon with the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries and the Director General was also reported to have been unsuccessful.

In response to the issue, the Ministry of Fisheries stated that significant environmental damage has been caused by certain individuals operating in violation of the Seine Fishing Regulations.