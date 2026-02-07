Sri Lanka Police record higher drugs and weapons seizures in 2025  IGP

February 7, 2026   10:46 am

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya stated that Sri Lanka Police recovered a significantly higher quantity of narcotics and weapons in 2025 compared to the previous year.

Speaking at an event held in Hatton, the IGP said that the overall performance of the Sri Lanka Police had improved by between 50-60% in 2025.

He further revealed that, compared to 2024, weapons seizures in 2025 had doubled, while drug-related seizures had tripled.

According to the IGP, these achievements represent a record high in the history of the Sri Lanka Police.

IGP Weerasooriya emphasized that despite a shortage of police officers, the service had been able to maintain a high level of performance due to continuous supervision, the dedication of officers, and the proper evaluation of duties performed by personnel.

He also noted that law enforcement efforts relating to traffic offences and other criminal investigations had increased by 60% during the year.

Additionally, the IGP stated that the direct intervention of the Minister had helped resolve long-standing issues faced by police officers and had facilitated the promotion of more than 4,500 police personnel.

