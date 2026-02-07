Parliamentary Pensions Repeal Bill to be debated and passed on Feb 17

The Leader of the House, Minister Bimal Rathnayake, announced that the Parliamentary Business Committee has decided to take up the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill for debate on 17 February and pass it on the same day.

The Supreme Court has determined that no provision in the bill is inconsistent with the Constitution and that it can be enacted by Parliament with a simple majority, Speaker of the House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne stated in Parliament yesterday.

Announcing the Supreme Court’s decision, he added that the bill had been reviewed in accordance with Article 121(1) of the Constitution and was found to be fully consistent with constitutional provisions.

On 22 January, the Supreme Court concluded its review of petitions filed challenging the bill, which was submitted to Parliament for the abolition of parliamentary pensions.

The petitions were filed by a group of former Members of Parliament, who sought a determination from the Supreme Court that several clauses in the bill were unconstitutional.

Petitioners claimed that certain provisions of the proposed bill violate fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Accordingly, the petitioners requested the Supreme Court to rule that, if the bill is to be enacted, it must be passed with a special majority in Parliament and approved by a public referendum.

The bill, seeking to abolish pensions for Members of Parliament, was presented to Parliament on 7 January by the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Dr. Harshana Nanayakkara. A period of 14 days was provided from that date for the submission of petitions challenging the bill.

Once enacted, the pension entitlements of 512 former Members of Parliament will be abolished.