Sri Lankas remittances exceed USD 750 mln in January

February 7, 2026   11:55 am

Sri Lanka has received USD 751.1 million in workers’ remittances in January 2026, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the report, foreign remittances received in January 2025 were recorded at USD 573.0 million. 

Accordingly, January 2026 has seen a significant increase of USD 178.1 million in worker remittances compared to the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the report states that Sri Lanka earned USD 378.3 million in tourism revenue during January 2026.

However, tourism earnings for January 2025 stood at USD 400.7 million. The Central Bank further notes that the figure for January 2026 reflects a 5.6% decline compared to the same month in the previous year.

