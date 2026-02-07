103 children have lost one or both parents due to cyclone Ditwah  Minister

Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, stated that 103 children in Sri Lanka have lost a mother, father, or both parents due to the Cyclone Ditwah situation.

She made these remarks during a program held yesterday (6) at the auditorium of the Badulla District Secretariat.

Minister Paulraj said that, under the instructions of the President, a dedicated program is being implemented to ensure the care and future security of these children.

She added that many individuals have come forward expressing their willingness to take responsibility for children without parents.

The Minister emphasized that all such arrangements will be carried out following proper legal procedures and subject to court orders.

During the event, it was also revealed that the number of teenage pregnancies among girls has increased in the Badulla District, and that there is currently no proper facility to provide protection for those facing such situations.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the rise of online harassment as a new trend in the district.

She also noted that Badulla reports the highest number of cases of corporal punishment by parents, while the Welikanda area of Polonnaruwa records the highest number of child-related crimes in Sri Lanka.