103 children have lost one or both parents due to cyclone Ditwah  Minister

103 children have lost one or both parents due to cyclone Ditwah  Minister

February 7, 2026   12:17 pm

Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj, stated that 103 children in Sri Lanka have lost a mother, father, or both parents due to the Cyclone Ditwah situation.

She made these remarks during a program held yesterday (6) at the auditorium of the Badulla District Secretariat.

Minister Paulraj said that, under the instructions of the President, a dedicated program is being implemented to ensure the care and future security of these children.

She added that many individuals have come forward expressing their willingness to take responsibility for children without parents.

The Minister emphasized that all such arrangements will be carried out following proper legal procedures and subject to court orders.

During the event, it was also revealed that the number of teenage pregnancies among girls has increased in the Badulla District, and that there is currently no proper facility to provide protection for those facing such situations.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the rise of online harassment as a new trend in the district.

She also noted that Badulla reports the highest number of cases of corporal punishment by parents, while the Welikanda area of Polonnaruwa records the highest number of child-related crimes in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)